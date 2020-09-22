Premier insists NSW coalition is strong

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has dismissed speculation of turmoil in the coalition since the stoush over the state's koala protection policy which caused a Nationals MP to defect.

The premier in question time on Tuesday fielded questions about Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams' decision to quit the Nationals and instead become a Liberal.

Ms Berejiklian would not be drawn on the details of Ms Williams' defection, instead reiterating the strength of the coalition government.

"The reason why NSW has been able to deal with the pandemic the way we have is because the Liberals and Nationals government is a strong government," she said.

"One thing I know is the National Party and the Liberal Party ... are strongest in coalition."

When Ms Williams announced her intent to leave the Nationals at the weekend, she said people in her north coast electorate were "very angry" about Nationals leader John Barilaro's threat to take his MPs to the cross bench over changes to the state's koala protection laws.

Former NSW Nationals leader Troy Grant has also reportedly quit the party and former deputy leader Niall Blair hasn't renewed his party membership, according to the ABC.

Following the public stoush and tumultuous weeks that followed, Mr Barilaro on Friday announced he was going on mental health leave.

Ms Berejikian says she was in "constant communication" with the deputy premier on Friday.

"He very kindly expressed himself in the most personal ways possible and I responded reiterating full support to him and his family during this time," she said.

"Not only have I extended my personal support to him personally but also those of my department in relation to any support him and his family might need during this difficult time."

Mr Barilaro backed away from his threats to implode the coalition when the premier gave him an ultimatum that either the Nationals MPs support the government or its ministers would be sacked from cabinet.

The stalemate over koala protection laws remains, with Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis threatening to move to the cross bench if the government doesn't review the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy.

The Nationals are concerned changes to the policy limit land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat.