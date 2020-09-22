National

NSW Parliament sits after coalition dramas

By AAP Newswire

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams in NSW Parliament - AAP

Liberal MPs will welcome a new party member alongside them on the green leather benches when NSW Parliament resumes on Tuesday amid turmoil in the coalition government.

When parliament sat last Thursday, Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams was a National but at the weekend quit to become a Liberal.

Ms Williams said people in her north coast electorate were "very angry" about Nationals leader John Barilaro's recent public threat to the Berejiklian government to take his MPs to the cross bench over changes to the state's koala protection laws over its impact on farmers.

Ms Williams will be welcomed to team Berejiklian at the Liberal partyroom meeting before facing her former National colleagues when parliament sits on Tuesday.

However, Nationals leader John Barilaro won't be there. He went on mental health leave on Friday after two tumultuous weeks that exposed deep divisions in the coalition government as well as his own party.

There are reports on Tuesday that two former Nationals MPs, former leader Troy Grant and former deputy leader Niall Blair, have also quit the party recently.

Mr Barilaro backed away from leaving the coalition when Premier Gladys Berejiklian gave him an ultimatum that either the Nationals MPs support the government or its ministers would be sacked from cabinet.

The stalemate over koala protection laws remains, with Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis threatening to move to the cross bench if the government doesn't review the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy.

