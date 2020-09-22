National

Tunnel cost blowout reported in billions

By AAP Newswire

General view of the West Gate Tunnel construction site - AAP

1 of 1

Taxpayers will not be responsible for a potential multi-billion dollar blowout in the construction cost of Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel, the state government says.

Furthermore, contractors who seek additional funds and cause delays could be doing themselves out of future work, Premier Daniel Andrews warned.

Leaked reports on Tuesday suggest the $6.7 billion tunnel might cost an extra $3 billion due to problems including with underground pipes, The Age newspaper reported.

"We have a fixed-price contract. We expect it to be honoured," Mr Andrews said in response to the reports.

Already delayed because of a dispute over contaminated soil from the construction site, the project's builders have pushed to rip up their contract, sending a legal dispute to arbitration.

Toll giant Transurban took CPB Contractors and John Holland to Victoria's Supreme Court after the builders asked to be let off their end of the bargain.

"I'm sending a very clear message to those who would make claims against the government, and, therefore, against taxpayers; this is not a contract that's held with us. The contract is between Transurban and its builders," Mr Andrews said.

At least 200 workers on the project have lost their jobs since January because of the delays. The project is due to be finished in 2023, a year behind schedule.

The premier waned that the conduct of contractors will be remembered for future projects.

"If bidders have decided to play games instead of build things ... it goes directly to whether they will win contracts in the future," he said.

"We want people who actually build stuff. Not people who think construction companies' best performances are in courtrooms."

Victoria's Liberal-Nationals opposition said the government had mismanaged the West Gate project and taxpayers stood to carry the added $3 billion burden.

"That could hire 44,000 extra teachers, that could build an extra 15 women and children's hospitals," Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said.

The tunnel is designed to be an alternative to the heavily-congested West Gate Bridge.

Latest articles

Sport

Sport is back on the agenda. But what is actually returning?

With eased restrictions in regional Victoria, talk now turns to what can actually return at the local sporting level. The Ensign will compile any events happening in the region over the coming weeks. If your club has any events coming up, let us...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Past glory: When did your club win its last premiership flag?

Grand final week is usually a rolling celebration of the hard work it takes to make the deciding game of the season. After premierships are run and won, the celebrations continue for half of those involved and the commiserations begin for the...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla basketball welcomes sports return

Benalla’s junior basketball community has welcomed last week’s state government announcement easing restrictions. It means there isn’t long now until players can return to the court - and see their friends again. Missing in-person schooling...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire