LNP-One Nation Qld stadium grant queried

The auditor-general is considering a request to investigate how One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was involved in a federal funding announcement for a new stadium in central Queensland.

Senator Hanson unveiled a $23 million federal government grant for a new Rockhampton stadium alongside Liberal National Party MP and Northern Australia Minister Michelle Landry on September 14.

Attendees at the event said the One Nation leader spoke first, followed by Ms Landry, with local Liberal National Party candidate Tony Hopkins also involved.

However, the sitting state Labor MP for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke wasn't invited to the event.

Labor Senator Murray Watt accused One Nation and the LNP of using federal government grants as part of their campaign for the Queensland state election on October 31.

He has written to the Australian National Audit Office asking it to investigate the conduct of Sports Minister Richard Colbeck and Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in awarding the grant.

The auditor-general has also been asked to probe the assessment process for the grant.

"This request is under consideration and the response will be published," the auditor-general said in a statement on the ANAO website on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former Labor cabinet minister Margaret Keech has quit the party to run as an independent in the seat of Macalister, centred on Beenleigh and Eagleby south of Brisbane, in the state election.

The former women's and tourism minister in the Beattie and Bligh governments between 2001 and 2012 is taking on Labor MP Melissa McMahon, who she campaigned for at the 2017 election.

Ms Keech said she had thrown her hat in the ring because Labor has overlooked workers in favour of factional interests and inner-city green votes.

"Labor's really lost its way, It's not the party that's focused on the working families," she told the Seven Network on Tuesday.

Macalister is a fairly safe seat with Labor enjoying a margin of 7.4 per cent.

Businessman Clive Palmer has called for police to investigate the Australian Electoral Commission over media reports that his United Australia Party is being probed for having less than the 500 required members.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland is not planning to investigate UAP and Mr Palmer says that's because his party has thousands of members.

He said there was no truth in the leak and called on the chief electoral officer to find out who was responsible for the "undemocratic" leaks.

"The problem is that there are too many lefties in the AEC. They are not loyal Australians," Mr Palmer said.

Queenslanders go to the polling booths in six weeks.