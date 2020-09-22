National

Former Labor minister runs against Qld MP

By AAP Newswire

Labor candidate Peter Beattie and local member Margaret Keech. - AAP

A former Labor cabinet minister is running as an independent against the sitting Labor MP she helped get elected in the upcoming Queensland state election.

Margaret Keech has quit the Labor party to run in the seat of Macalister, centred on Beenleigh and Eagleby south of Brisbane, in the October 31 poll.

The former women's and tourism minister in the Beattie and Blight governments between 2001 and 2012 is taking on Labor MP Melissa McMahon, who she campaigned for at the 2017 election.

Ms Keech said she's thrown her hat in the ring because Labor has overlooked workers in favour of factional interests and inner-city green votes.

"Labor's really lost its way, it's not the party that's focused on the working families," she told Seven on Tuesday.

"It's more focused on inner Brisbane, chasing those Green preferences, and they really have lost touch.

"Labor in past years was about listening to the people first rather than listening to the factions."

Macalister is a fairly safe seat with Labor enjoying a margin of 7.4 per cent.

Queenslanders go to the polling booths in six weeks.

