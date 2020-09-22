Leifer court order welcomed by campaigners

Accused child sex offender Malka Leifer can be extradited from Israel to Australia, a court in Jerusalem has ruled, more than a decade after she fled the country.

Leifer is wanted in Victoria over 74 charges of rape and child abuse during her time as principal at Melbourne's Adass Israel School.

The three Melbourne sisters allegedly abused by Leifer, who fled to Israel after their claims emerged in 2008, have been fighting to get her back to Australia for nine years.

Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper first gave statements to police in 2011 after allegedly being abused at the ultra-orthodox school.

Ms Erlich, along with her sisters, provided evidence to the Jerusalem District Court and continuously campaigned for Leifer's extradition.

She told an AAP reporter in Israel after Monday's court decision it was "a victory for justice."

"A victory not just for us, but for all survivors," Ms Erlich said.

"We truly value every single one of you standing with us in our refusal to remain silent. Today our hearts are smiling!"

Leifer attended the court hearing via video link from an Israeli jail and refused to lift her head off a table when the judge asked her to do so.

A long time supporter of the sisters, Manny Waks, said after the court decision that Leifer had been protected by the ultra-orthodox Jewish community in Australia and Israel.

"Today is a great day for justice. It is a day which at times seemed like it would never arrive, but we are thrilled that it is finally here," he said in a statement.

But it was "Israel's shame" that it had taken 71 hearings to get to a decision for extradition, a delay that took a toll on Leifer's alleged victims, he added,

Leifer's defence team is expected to appeal the verdict in the Israel Supreme Court.

Zionist Federation of Australia President Jeremy Leibler told the AAP reporter in Israel covering the case he hoped Leifer would accept the court's decision on Monday without further appeals.

"It is well past time to bring Leifer home. The survivors deserve justice," he said.

"We commend the bravery of the survivors who have never wavered in their determination and commitment to bring Leifer back to Australia to face justice."

Earlier this month, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected an appeal heard in July regarding Leifer's mental fitness to stand trial.

Relations between Israel and Australia had been strained by the Leifer case, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in February that Australia had a strong desire to see justice served.