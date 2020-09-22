National

Leifer court order welcomed by campaigners

By AAP Newswire

A Jerusalem court has ordered Malka Leifer returned to Australia. - AAP

1 of 1

Accused child sex offender Malka Leifer can be extradited from Israel to Australia, a court in Jerusalem has ruled, more than a decade after she fled the country.

Leifer is wanted in Victoria over 74 charges of rape and child abuse during her time as principal at Melbourne's Adass Israel School.

The three Melbourne sisters allegedly abused by Leifer, who fled to Israel after their claims emerged in 2008, have been fighting to get her back to Australia for nine years.

Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper first gave statements to police in 2011 after allegedly being abused at the ultra-orthodox school.

Ms Erlich, along with her sisters, provided evidence to the Jerusalem District Court and continuously campaigned for Leifer's extradition.

She told an AAP reporter in Israel after Monday's court decision it was "a victory for justice."

"A victory not just for us, but for all survivors," Ms Erlich said.

"We truly value every single one of you standing with us in our refusal to remain silent. Today our hearts are smiling!"

Leifer attended the court hearing via video link from an Israeli jail and refused to lift her head off a table when the judge asked her to do so.

A long time supporter of the sisters, Manny Waks, said after the court decision that Leifer had been protected by the ultra-orthodox Jewish community in Australia and Israel.

"Today is a great day for justice. It is a day which at times seemed like it would never arrive, but we are thrilled that it is finally here," he said in a statement.

But it was "Israel's shame" that it had taken 71 hearings to get to a decision for extradition, a delay that took a toll on Leifer's alleged victims, he added,

Leifer's defence team is expected to appeal the verdict in the Israel Supreme Court.

Zionist Federation of Australia President Jeremy Leibler told the AAP reporter in Israel covering the case he hoped Leifer would accept the court's decision on Monday without further appeals.

"It is well past time to bring Leifer home. The survivors deserve justice," he said.

"We commend the bravery of the survivors who have never wavered in their determination and commitment to bring Leifer back to Australia to face justice."

Earlier this month, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected an appeal heard in July regarding Leifer's mental fitness to stand trial.

Relations between Israel and Australia had been strained by the Leifer case, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in February that Australia had a strong desire to see justice served.

Latest articles

News

Good Karma Network to spread positivity around Echuca-Moama

GOOD Karma Networks are bringing neighbours closer together and one Echuca local is bringing the idea to the twin towns. Living on her own while studying in her first year at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Inge Clinnick was feeling isolated when...

Anna McGuinness
News

Echuca’s community nurses on the frontline during COVID-19

DURING COVID-19 lockdowns it may have felt like the world around us had come to a stop. But not for the community nursing team at Echuca Regional Health. The pandemic saw them busier than ever, with patients avoiding the hospital as much as...

Anna McGuinness
News

CFA issues haystack warning

AS THE region experiences spring growth of pastures and crops, the CFA is warning farmers to be cautious when cutting, baling and storing hay. CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said CFA crews responded to 86 haystack fires across the state last...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire