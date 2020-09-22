National

Vic has three virus deaths, 28 new cases

By AAP Newswire

A coronavirus testing facility in Clyde, Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria has had three coronavirus deaths, while new cases jumped on Tuesday to 28.

The latest fatalities take the state toll to 766 and the national figure to 854.

The new cases are a significant spike on Monday's 11, the lowest Victorian figure since June 16.

But the crucial 14-day rolling average of new cases for Melbourne has continued to fall to 32.8, while it is holding at 1.6 for regional areas.

Melbourne's average has to be between 30-50 for some of its stage four lockdown provisions to be eased next Monday.

"That is absolutely on track for us to be able to take a step on the 28th," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Cases with an unknown source from September 6-19 are 45 for Melbourne and none for regional Victoria.

The premier also announced that three of the five suburban contact tracing units first announced on September 8 would be in operation over the next few days.

They will be based in the west, northeast and southeast of the city.

The state government also has announced $30 million in upgrades for Victoria's public aged care sector, with the money to be spent on 33 regional facilities and 17 in Melbourne.

There was some good news for Mr Andrews on Tuesday, with a Newspoll showing a majority of Victorian voters back his handling of the state's second wave.

Nearly two-thirds of Australian voters also also rate the state's restrictions as "about right".

The poll for The Australian shows 62 per cent of Victorian voters agree the premier has managed the crisis well despite the hotel quarantine bungle that unleashed the second outbreak.

Thirty-five per cent of Victorians thought Mr Andrews handled the pandemic badly.

The figures come as pressure continues to mount on the premier to speed up his COVID-19 roadmap.

But the premier has yet to confirm whether Melbourne will move to its next step on Monday, which will allow a staged return to school for some students and more workplaces to reopen.

"We will have more to say about that process later in the week," Mr Andrews said.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said Melburnians could not afford to wait until October 26, when more onerous rules such as the 9pm-5am curfew are due to be repealed.

"These numbers dictate a faster, safer reopening," Mr O'Brien said.

"The epidemiologists back it, the modelling backs it. Daniel Andrews needs to start listening to the experts and stop being a one-man show."

It came as the premier claimed fining people in the Casey cluster ultimately could have cost Victoria billions of dollars.

Mr Andrews continues to defend the decision not to issue any fines over the 43-case outbreak in Melbourne's outer southeast.

It emerged last week that some people involved in the cluster had breached lockdown rules by travelling more than 5km from home and visiting other households.

That should have meant a $1652 fine but health officials opted to withhold the penalty to aid contact tracing efforts.

It is also unclear when five suburban contact tracing teams will be operational in Melbourne.

The premier announced the contact tracing boost on September 8 but on Monday was unable to say when they would start.

Latest articles

Sport

Tat Chat sport

Hill Top Golf Golfers celebrated loudly last week to hear that we could, once again, play in competitions and in groups of four. There are still many irksome restrictions, such as wearing masks, unable to handle the flagstick, no rakes in bunkers...

Shepparton News
Sport

AFL exports | round 18

Five teams with Goulburn Valley representatives are heading to the AFL finals after the home and away season wrapped up across the weekend. But stealing the headlines across the weekend was Finley’s Tom Hawkins, who wrapped up the first Coleman...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Garry Jacobson posts impressive Supercars results

An up-and-down weekend in South Australia ended on a huge positive for Shepparton Supercars speedster Garry Jacobson. While it took Jacobson a little while to get the best out of his Holden at the V8 Supercars’ SuperSprint The Bend event, he...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire