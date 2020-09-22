SA, Qld to relax NSW border restrictions

NSW has recorded zero locally acquired COVID-19 cases, as the Queensland government announced it will relax its border with its southern neighbour for some regional areas.

South Australia will also lift its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW from midnight on Wednesday, meaning NSW residents will no longer be required to isolate for 14 days.

Only two coronavirus cases were recorded from 7616 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. Both were returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

It's the first time since July 8 that NSW has recorded no locally acquired cases.

After months of squabbling with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian over border closures, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday announced the Sunshine State would shift its border zone 100km further south from on October 1.

Residents of Byron Shire, Ballina, the city of Lismore, Richmond Valley, including Casino and Evans Head, Glen Innes and 41 other NSW postcodes will be added to the Queensland-NSW border bubble.

Palaszczuk says those 125,000 NSW residents will be able to travel freely in Queensland and residents of her state will also be able to travel in far northern NSW.

Queensland will review its decision to bar the majority of NSW from entering their state at the end of the month but the chief health officer says she is still concerned about a Sydney taxi driver case.

Meanwhile, a club in Sydney's southwest is closed for cleaning after it was recently visited by a person with COVID-19.

The infectious person dined at the Moorebank Sports Club at Hammondville on the evening of September 14, NSW Health says.

Anyone who attended the club needs to monitor themselves for symptoms and if they appear, get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

NSW Health is working with the venue to identify people who were at the club at the time and contact patrons to identify close contacts.

Anyone identified as a close contact must immediately self-isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days even if a negative result is received.