National

Some stranded whales saved in Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

Whale rescue efforts at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania - AAP

1 of 1

At least 25 pilot whales involved in a mass stranding on Tasmania's remote west coast have been guided back out to sea.

Authorities believe about a third of the 270-strong pod have died after becoming stuck on sandbars at Macquarie Harbour on Monday.

Some 60 rescuers braved icy waters throughout Tuesday and used special slings attached to boats to refloat and relocate the whales.

"We accept that we are going to lose some animals. Any whale we can save is a real win," Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon told reporters.

He said whales could be heard calling out to each other.

"It is quite confronting. It's one of the reasons why we do put in such a big effort," Dr Carlyon said.

The number of rescued whales was expected to rise into Tuesday night, but the death count will likely increase with it.

One of the freed whales became stranded again and had to be helped a second time.

Efforts will continue early on Wednesday morning, when an infra-red scan will be conducted via helicopter to confirm the number of survivors.

"In terms of mass strandings in Tasmania, this is the trickiest we've had to deal with," Dr Carlyon said.

Dr Carlyon said pilot whales were a robust species and the rescue would continue as long as there were whales still alive.

He said the whales' chances were being aided by cool and rainy weather which was helping to keep them wet.

Boats from a nearby fish farm were used as part of the mission but members of the public are being asked to stay away from the high-risk operation.

"We're dealing with much colder waters than much of Australia. We're rotating crew and making sure people get time out of the water," Dr Carlyon said.

It is understood to be the biggest mass stranding in Tasmania in more than a decade.

The social pilot whales, which travel in groups of up to 1000, could have been drawn to the coast to feed or because the pod followed the misadventure of a few individuals, Dr Carlyon said.

Latest articles

News

New murals brighten up Tongala Post Office

For Ms Wilson, it was the opportunity to recognise a chance encounter through her piece, called Family Tree

Lachlan Durling
News

The Massage Salon in Cobram faces six-week rebuild after fire

The Massage Salon in Cobram caught fire in a freak accident overnight last Tuesday. Towels combusted through the night on September 15 causing the entire shop to be engulfed in flames, resulting in what owner Darren McAllister can only describe as...

Liam Nash
News

Economics expert Quiggin at Wisteria talk

A former Federal Government adviser will speak on the Australian economy and climate change at this weekend’s Beneath the Wisteria online meeting. Meeting convenor Robert McLean said Queensland University economics professor John Quiggin had...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic COVID cluster controlled: health chief

Victoria’s health chief has declared a household virus cluster under control with the state recording an almost three-month low of 21 daily infections.

AAP Newswire