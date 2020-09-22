National

Bid to save stranded whale pod in Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

A pod of whales, believed to be pilot whales - AAP

A huge rescue mission to save some 270 pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's remote west coast is expected to begin at first light on Tuesday.

About 25 of the mammals have already died after the pod got into trouble on Monday at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan.

Specialist rescuers are hoping to take advantage of an outgoing tide to save as many whales as they can.

"When we start making an effort in the morning it will be with an outward-going tide," Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service's Nic Deka said.

"That will be in our favour. We'll be aiming to make the most of that window."

The pod is split across two sandbars and one beach.

Rescue efforts were unable to start on Monday, until a thorough assessment had been undertaken by specialist marine staff who had to travel several hours to the scene.

Whale rescue gear has been transported from Hobart.

Authorities have asked people to stay clear of the whales but have indicated they will put out a call for public help if it is needed.

