Scientists to address bushfire commission

By AAP Newswire

The burnt out shell of a car from NSW's summer bushfires (file image) - AAP

Top CSIRO scientists will give evidence to the bushfire royal commission during its final week of public hearings.

The agency's land and water deputy director Dan Metcalfe and senior climate scientist Michael Grose will on Tuesday appear before the hearing.

Climate change became a key political issue linked to the horror summer as Australia burned and choked through catastrophic fires.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings is also due to give evidence.

The institute's head of strategic policing and law enforcement John Coyne and senior staff from natural hazards research centre Risk Frontiers are also set to appear.

Insurance Australia Group executive manager of natural perils Mark Leplastrier and meteorology specialist Bruce Buckley will face the hearing.

Ethical Intelligence director and founder Mark Crosweller is also due to appear.

The commission on Monday heard national unity would be key to improving natural disaster arrangements.

"Truly national natural disaster arrangements require unity, not just of commitment or purpose, but of action," senior counsel assisting Dominique Hogan-Doran told the inquiry.

Ms Hogan-Doran said the commissioners' final report would be vital to shaping areas for improvement around natural disasters.

"While proponents share a commitment to improvements, some continue to take a narrow self-focused view when it comes to meaningful action," Ms Hogan-Doran told the hearing.

"The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Together everyone achieves more.

"Going forward and in this final week of hearings, let us hope all stakeholders will choose to be an active and constructive part of the whole rather than remaining disparate, disconnected parts."

At the end of the week the royal commission will adjourn to finalise its report, which is due to be presented to Governor-General David Hurley by October 28.

