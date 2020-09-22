States starting to shift on closed borders

States are beginning to shift their positions on closed borders after months of stalemate.

Queensland has added five more northern NSW councils to its border bubble.

Residents in Byron Bay, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Glenn Innes will now be allowed to travel north.

South Australia is also reopening to NSW after lifting restrictions for the ACT.

The Northern Territory is offering interstate travellers up to $1000 to visit the Top End during the wet season.

And Tasmania is considering opening its borders to some states before the end of October.

Federal Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has long argued state borders should be reopened as soon as possible.

Senator Cormann believes Western Australia, which has fiercely protected its closed borders, could soon follow the other states and territories.

"I think I have detected a level of shifting on this front. I am detecting some shifts," he told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

"In the end I think all of us want Australia to be restored to as close as possible to normal in a way that is COVID-safe."

Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday while NSW had just two, both of whom were returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

In Victoria there were 28 new cases and another three lives lost, taking the national toll to 851.

The state's 14-day rolling average and number of cases with no known source were both down on the day before.

"This light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer every day," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra.

Dr Coatsworth said Victorian officials would take the numbers into account as they considered further lifting of restrictions.

"But patience, as always, is required," he said.

Dr Coatsworth remains concerned about a drop-off in testing rates.

"We can only ask Australians with even the most minimal of symptoms - even if you think you have hayfever - if you haven't had a COVID-19 check you need to go and get tested," he said.