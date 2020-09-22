SA to lift COVID-19 border rules with NSW

South Australia will lift its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW from midnight on Wednesday.

Premier Steven Marshall says from then, anyone arriving in SA will no longer be required to isolate for 14 days.

"This is going to be a relief that will be felt across our state, from an economic perspective and from a family perspective," Mr Marshall said.

The premier said health officials had examined the concerning case of an infected Sydney taxi driver but were satisfied it was a risk that could be managed.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the decision to ease the border measures came after 14 days of no community transmission in NSW involving cases with an unknown origin.

"I know people will be concerned about the taxi driver. But I'm very confident that person is not representative of community transmission," she said.

"He did spend some time in the community while infectious. But many people have been asked to quarantine because of those exposures."

NSW Health is trying to contact anyone who took trips with the Silver Service taxi driver, who tested positive on Saturday and worked in Sydney's west and southwest.

The critical dates are September 8 to 18.

While a large number of people who rode with that driver have already been identified, the names of nine passengers are still unknown. It's likely they hailed the cab on the street.

Professor Spurrier urged anyone considering travel from SA to NSW to keep a close eye on the latest information in relation to coronavirus cases in Sydney.

She said they should also wear masks while on planes.

"But we can't just wrap ourselves in cotton wool forever," she said.