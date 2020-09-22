National

NSW taxi case may block SA border move

By AAP Newswire

Taxi signage in Sydney (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The coronavirus infection in a Sydney taxi driver may block a move by South Australia to lift border restrictions with NSW.

South Australia's transition committee will meet on Tuesday to once again consider lifting the 14-day quarantine requirement for people coming to SA.

Premier Steven Marshall has expressed concern about the case and says local health officials have sought details from NSW.

The premier was upbeat last week about lifting the border restrictions but was reluctant on Monday to speculate on any decision.

He said it could now be delayed until Friday or even later.

"We're not going to rush it. We've got to make sure we don't have a second wave here in South Australia," he said.

"We don't make political decisions. We don't make ideological decisions.

"We make decisions here in our state based upon the expert health advice."

NSW Health is still urgently attempting to contact anyone who took trips with a Silver Service taxi driver who tested positive on Saturday and worked in Sydney's west and southwest.

Anyone who rode in his taxi between September 8 and 18 should monitor for symptoms, isolate for 14 days and get tested for coronavirus.

Officials have used a variety of mechanisms to identify a large number of people who rode with the driver.

SA has not reported a new coronavirus case for 10 days, with no new infections on Monday.

The state has no active infections.

Latest articles

National

Significant WA heritage sites ‘at risk’

More than 120 cultural heritage sites could be destroyed in Western Australia’s Pilbara region by a planned Rio Tinto expansion, a Senate inquiry has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

SA concerned with NSW taxi driver case

Premier Steven Marshall says the case of a Sydney taxi driver who tested positive for coronavirus is a concern as South Australia looks to lift border rules.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians support Andrews on virus: poll

The latest Newspoll shows a majority of Victorians support Premier Daniel Andrews’ handling of the second coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire