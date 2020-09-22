National

DHHS boss to appear before hotels inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton

The head of the Victorian health department is to appear before an inquiry into the state's botched hotel quarantine program.

Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake will give evidence on Tuesday.

Ms Peake assumed the role of state controller of the coronavirus pandemic in July, as Victoria's second wave took hold.

Some 99 per cent of second wave cases can be traced back to returned travellers who quarantined at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

The inquiry has previously heard the state controller role was initially shared between Andrea Spiteri and Jason Helps from the DHHS, who were appointed in early February. Niether has a medical background.

Under the state's plan for an influenza panemic, developed in 2015, Victoria's chief health officer is meant to assume the role.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told the inquiry he disagreed with the decision not to appoint him.

Counsel assisting the inquiry Rachel Ellyard has characterised the state's response to pandemic as "focused on control and compliance rather than health".

"A key theme that emerged from the evidence was that the Department of Health and Human Services, as the control agency, understood its role as one of co-ordination rather than anything else," she said on Friday.

"It didn't consider that the roles it was playing in the Hotel Quarantine Program to be concerned with the direct delivery of health services or the provision of clinical expertise."

Also due to give evidence on Tuesday is Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions secretary Simon Phemister.

The Jobs department was tasked with finding hotels and security companies for the program.

It is the inquiry's final week of public hearings, with Premier Daniel Andrews, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Jobs Minister Martin Pakula and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville to give evidence on Wednesday.

