National

Samoa wants pigs-head protester extradited

By AAP Newswire

Signage at Brisbane Migistrates Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man accused of throwing a pig's head and dog food in a Queensland church to insult the visiting Samoan prime minister is set to face an extradition hearing over conspiracy to murder.

Talalelei Pauga, 43, was charged with committing public nuisance over the alleged November 2018 incident at Logan's St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Parish, south of Brisbane.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was speaking about the launch of new Samoa Airways routes when Mr Pauga allegedly yelled abuse and hurled meat products and chicken manure to the floor.

A business associate of Mr Pauga, who preferred not to be named, says the incident was a protest against alleged Samoan cultural land rights abuses.

"Throwing a pig's head in Samoa is a cultural insult to show disgust," he told AAP outside Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The dog food and chicken manure were also symbolic, he said.

Mr Pauga was also protesting over alleged corruption and misuse of international aid funds in the tiny Pacific nation.

Queensland prosecutors later dropped the public nuisance charge.

But Mr Pauga was rearrested on August 20 this year after Samoa made an extradition request to the Commonwealth Attorney-General's Department.

"Mr Pauga is wanted to face prosecution in Samoa for the offence of conspiracy to murder," a spokesman said in a statement sent to AAP.

His lawyer Greg Finlayson says Mr Pauga has not been charged with an offence in Australia.

The extradition application is scheduled to be heard by the court on Tuesday, along with an application for Mr Pauga's release from Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

Outside court, the business associate said Mr Pauga had lived in Brisbane for most of his life and holds Australian citizenship.

"It's been tough for him since he was arrested. We weren't able to contact him for weeks," he said.

Latest articles

National

Significant WA heritage sites ‘at risk’

More than 120 cultural heritage sites could be destroyed in Western Australia’s Pilbara region by a planned Rio Tinto expansion, a Senate inquiry has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

SA concerned with NSW taxi driver case

Premier Steven Marshall says the case of a Sydney taxi driver who tested positive for coronavirus is a concern as South Australia looks to lift border rules.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians support Andrews on virus: poll

The latest Newspoll shows a majority of Victorians support Premier Daniel Andrews’ handling of the second coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire