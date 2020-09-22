National

Qld extends border bubble 100km into NSW

By AAP Newswire

Far northern NSW residents will be able to freely enter Queensland from the beginning of next month after the state significantly widened its border bubble.

Residents of Byron Shire, Ballina, Lismore, the Richmond Valley including Casino and Evans Head, Glen Innes and 41 other postcodes will be added to the Queensland-NSW border bubble from 1am on October 1.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says those 125,000 NSW residents will be able to travel freely in Queensland and residents of her state will also be able to travel in far northern NSW.

"These areas have a lot in common with Queensland," she said.

"They usually do a lot of their business in Queensland so we believe that this is the right measure to take and we have also been in contact with the NSW authorities to advise them of this today as well."

Queensland recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, with Deputy Premier Steven Miles pointing out that 12 days have passed since there was a case of community transmission.

The state has just 16 active on Tuesday, clustered around Ipswich in the state's southeast.

Aged care residents are in lockdown and there's a 10-person limit on home gatherings in eight local government areas, including Brisbane.

The announcement of border changes come as Queensland prepares to welcome ACT travellers back up north on Friday.

The border will open only to Canberrans who arrive by plane and anyone coming from NSW via the ACT will have to wait 14 days before being allowed to fly.

