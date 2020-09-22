National

SA concerned with NSW taxi driver case

By AAP Newswire

South Australia has sought information about a coronavirus infection in a Sydney taxi driver before moving to lift border restrictions with NSW.

The state's transition committee will meet on Tuesday to once again consider lifting the 14-day quarantine requirement for people coming to SA from that state.

Premier Steven Marshall says the case involving the taxi driver is the most concerning for local health officials.

He says information is being sought from the NSW chief medical officer ahead of any possible move on border rules.

Despite being upbeat last week, Mr Marshall is now reluctant to speculate on any decision.

"We're not going to rush it. We've got to make sure we don't have a second wave here in South Australia," he said on Monday.

"We don't make political decisions. We don't make ideological decisions.

"We make decisions here in our state based upon the expert health advice."

NSW Health is still urgently attempting to contact anyone who took trips with a Silver Service taxi driver who tested positive on Saturday and worked in Sydney's west and southwest.

Anyone who rode in his taxi between September 8 and 18 should monitor for symptoms, isolate for 14 days and get tested for coronavirus.

Officials have used a variety of mechanisms to identify a large number of people who rode with the driver, but nine passengers remain anonymous.

Other than the case of the taxi driver, Mr Marshall said NSW had another good day on Monday with just four new infections and three of those in hotel quarantine.

SA has not reported a new coronavirus case for 10 days, with no new infections on Monday.

The state has no active infections.

