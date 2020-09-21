National

Man dies after Darwin gas explosion

By AAP Newswire

A Northern Territory man has died after being badly injured in a suspected gas explosion at a Darwin apartment complex six days ago.

The 52-year-old man suffered serious burns from a blast at the home unit in Parap in the early hours on Wednesday.

Paramedics initially took the man to Royal Darwin Hospital.

"The man has sadly passed away," police said in a statement on Monday

The apartment complex was extensively damaged during the explosion.

Household debris littered the car park below.

A gas leak is suspected to be the cause, with investigations into the incident ongoing.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

