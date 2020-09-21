National

Accused killer mentally unfit, court told

By AAP Newswire

A woman with an intellectual disability who is charged with stabbing her partner to death in Melbourne is not mentally fit to stand trial, a court has been told.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murdering the 55-year-old man in January.

She an IQ of 61 and the reading ability of a year-three student, Victoria's Supreme Court was told on Monday.

Neuropsychologist Martin Jackson said the 42-year-old was not capable of instructing a lawyer, weighing up legal options or following a trial.

She would need a break every 10 minutes to understand what was happening, Mr Jackson also said.

But psychologist Christopher Drake disagreed, saying the woman had discussed the jury with him.

The court was told she was also able to perform basic tasks such as cleaning her flat, buying groceries, cooking and looking after her dog.

The hearing, to determine whether she is mentally fit to be tried, is due to continue on Tuesday.

