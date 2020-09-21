National

Vic lockdown taking toll, police boss says

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police Chief Shane Patton (file image) - AAP

Community mental health is becoming a major factor for Victoria Police as the state struggles with coronavirus lockdown fatigue.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton has also acknowledged that their reputation has taken a hit in the past few days, with one officer stood down after video of an arrest at Epping showed a man being hit by a police car and apparently stomped on the head.

Officers were dealing with mental health issues more frequently during the state's second wave, Mr Patton said.

"Each day I check the reports from across the state ... it seems anecdotally our members are attending a lot more incidents where we do have mental health issues," he told 3AW.

"People are feeling the pressures a lot more and it stands to reason, when you think about the pressures that are being placed on people economically, and restrictions, and a whole range of different matters as well as the fatigue in the community."

The man arrested at Epping on September 13 had gone to a nearby hospital earlier for mental health treatment.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission has taken over a criminal investigation into the suspended police officer.

Another officer, who was behind the wheel of the police car, has had their driving privileges revoked.

Mr Patton did not refer to the Epping incident specifically, but acknowledged the force's reputation had been damaged.

"Any time someone conducts themselves inappropriately, it damages the reputation of the organisation, there's no doubt," he said.

"It's a fragile trust and confidence that we have and I don't take it for granted."

He said officers were urged to use discretion when handing out fines for breaching the state's lockdown rules, while adding that did not apply to anti-lockdown protesters.

Also last week, police shot a knife-wielding man in Lilydale after he allegedly yelled at them to kill him.

The police union has backed the actions of the two officers who shot the man.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

