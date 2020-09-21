National

Qld tourism ‘booming’ in LNP leader’s seat

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington (file image) - AAP

Liberal National Party Deb Frecklington has surprisingly admitted that tourism is "booming" in her regional Queensland electorate as result of COVID-19.

Ms Frecklington warned last month that the Labor government's strict border restrictions would hit tourism and hospitality businesses hard.

But she now admits there's a tourism boom in her electorate of Nanango, which encompasses Somerset, South Burnett and parts of Gympie and North Burnett.

"Those towns, which are just a three-hour drive out of Brisbane, are just booming on weekends and public holidays," Ms Frecklington told a Rural Press Club's webinar on Monday.

"So we in regional Queensland do have an opportunity to grab those people that are happy to come and support regional Queensland with their tourism dollars.

"Instead of flying to Bali, they've now opened up their eyes and been able to see.

"And places like Richmond have got accommodation booked out for two years in advance, so there are exciting opportunities in rural and regional Queensland off the back of tourism."

Ms Frecklington reiterated the LNP's major election pledges ahead of the October 31 poll, including a new Bradfield scheme to irrigate central Queensland and provide the equivalent to 900,000 homes with hydro-electricity, overhauling land-clearing laws and a new bushfire mitigation strategy.

She vowed to support healthcare and education provision in the regions.

"Basically with me, you will have a regional premier of Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.

When asked about reducing power prices for rural producers, the opposition leader confirmed an LNP plan was being formulated.

"We're working out a strategy to reduce the electricity prices, not just water prices, and I'm very much looking forward to this election campaign for when we will be making that announcement," Ms Frecklington said.

She also left the door open to question about removing the stamp duty on agricultural insurance products, while promising no new or increased taxes under an LNP government.

But when asked about the LNP's overall plan to grow the state's digital economy, the opposition leader struggled.

"What's the digital plan? Well it depends on which area it is? One thing I'd say is that you certainly need good communication, which is why we'll continue to work with the federal government in relation to that," Ms Frecklington said.

"In relation to the new digital economy, it is important that it isn't just siloed off by itself, it's got to go across ... all of our industries and that's exactly why, you might be a bit more specific with you question and I'm more than happy to expand upon it."

She ruled out setting up a new agricultural technology college to help the sector adapt to the digital economy, but said she was committed to training.

Queenslanders go to the polling booths on October 31.

