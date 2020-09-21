No bail for accused mum murderer

A self-described millionaire and former NSW councillor allegedly shot his brother and mother dead over a family business dispute.

Paul Cohrs has been denied bail charged with the murder of 81-year-old Bette Cohrs-Schultz in her kitchen at Red Cliffs, near Mildura, in October 2018.

He allegedly shot his brother, Raymond, dead at a property at Rufus in NSW hours earlier.

Cohrs was arrested that day wandering through the scrub with a shotgun, prosecutors allege.

Upon seeing police, he allegedly shot himself in the chest, fell to the ground and said "I can't believe I'm not dead".

"I just shot my brother and my mum ... (because) they are the most evilist [sic] people in the world," Cohrs allegedly told police.

The 60-year-old is a former deputy major of Wentworth Shire Council in NSW and a founding member of his local branch of Sporting Shooters Association of Australia.

His bail application was knocked back by Victoria's Supreme Court on Monday.

Justice Paul Coghlan cited the strength of the case against him, fears about Cohrs' access to firearms and risks he may interfere with witnesses.

The court was told he'd been caught up in a long-running financial dispute in the family's business.

His mother allegedly expressed feared Cohrs may shoot her back in 2016.

After her alleged murder, Cohrs called triple zero pretending to be someone else and left a voicemail with his solicitor.

"I just shot Raymond dead and I've also shot my mother dead. I don't believe that I'll live the rest of the day out," the voicemail allegedly said.

Cohrs does not have a lawyer and has claimed no Victorian-based firm could provide him with fair representation.

He previously told the court it was difficult to prepare his own legal defence in custody.

He said he wanted to use interstate lawyers and said he'd have access to up to $3 million once a separate civil case was resolved.

Cohrs has not been charged by NSW authorities over his brother's death.