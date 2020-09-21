National

Seventy whales stranded on sandbar in Tas

By AAP Newswire

A pod of about 70 whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour. - AAP

A pod of about 70 whales has become stranded on a sandbar off Tasmania's remote west coast.

Specialist marine conservation staff are on their way to the scene at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan.

The animals were believed to be pilot whales, the state's wildlife department said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities are urging the public to give rescue crews space.

"Marine conservation program staff are travelling to the west coast to assess the stranding and what resources are required," the wildlife department said.

"If it is determined there is a need for help from the general public, a request will be made."

Department of Primary Industry, Parks, Water and Environment staff and Tasmania Police are on site, while whale rescue equipment is being transported from Hobart.

