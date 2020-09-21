National

Mission to save 270 whales in Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

STRANDED WHALES TASMANIA - AAP

1 of 1

Authorities are set to launch an early morning rescue mission to save some 270 whales stranded off Tasmania's remote west coast.

About 25 of the pilot whales are believed to have already died after the large pod were reported stuck on Monday morning.

The group is spread across two sandbars and one beach at Macquarie Heads, near the town of Strahan.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service manager, Nic Deka, said marine specialists had to complete a thorough assessment before rescue efforts could start.

"When we start making an effort (on Tuesday) morning it will be with an outward-going tide," he told reporters.

"That will be in our favour. We'll be aiming to make the most of that window."

A plan will be drawn up on Monday night after specialist crews arrive in Strahan from Hobart.

Strahan resident Georgia Grining told AAP the whales were quite distressed.

One the groups is stranded about 100 metres from a boat ramp.

"(They were) flapping around and obviously trying to get themselves off the sandbar. It's not very nice," she said.

Mr Deka said whale beachings in Tasmania were not uncommon but there hadn't been one of this size on the west coast for a decade.

Authorities are asking people to keep their distance.

"These are big animals, those that are untrained in managing these incidents can be at risk," Mr Deka said.

Whale rescue equipment is being transported from Hobart.

Latest articles

News

Man faces court for driving almost 100km above speed limit

A man who was driving at almost 100 km above the speed limit has been sentenced to a community corrections order. Carl Reimanis, 36, of Shepparton, pleaded guilty in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court yesterday to driving at more than...

Monique Preston
News

Deadline looms for candidates

Today is the last opportunity for people to nominate as a candidate for the local government elections. The Victorian Electoral Commission’s list of candidates (not in ballot order) for Greater Shepparton City Council at the time of going to print...

James Bennett
News

Police block fast food car park after reports of hoon drivers

Shepparton police will be cracking down on hooning and antisocial behaviour around town in the coming weeks.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire