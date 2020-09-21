National

Samoa wants pigs-head thrower handed over

By AAP Newswire

Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi (file image) - AAP

A man accused throwing a pig's head in a Queensland church while the Samoan prime minister was visiting is set to face an extradition hearing over conspiracy to murder.

Talalelei Pauga, 43, was charged with committing public nuisance over the alleged November 2018 incident at Logan's St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Parish, south of Brisbane.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was speaking to a gathering when Mr Pauga allegedly started yelling abuse and hurled the meat and raw eggs on the floor.

A pig's head and rocks with threatening messages written on them were also thrown during the disturbance, TV1 Samoa reported at the time.

Queensland prosecutors later dropped the public nuisance charge.

Mr Pauga was rearrested on August 20 this year after Samoa made an extradition request to the Commonwealth Attorney-General's Department.

He was placed on remand in Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, where riots have recently broken out over a COVID-19 prisoner lockdown.

He is not charged in Australia with any offence, his lawyer Greg Finlayson said on Monday.

But he is expected to face an extradition hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court later in the day.

"Mr Pauga is wanted to face prosecution in Samoa for the offence of conspiracy to murder," an Attorney-General's Department spokesman said in a statement.

