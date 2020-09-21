National

Vic drive-by shootings ‘targeted’: police

A series of drive-by shootings in the Victoria-NSW border city of Wodonga are linked and targeted, police say.

Detectives on Monday released footage of a hatchback believed to be involved in the weekend shootings.

In one instance, at 4.50am Sunday, a shot was fired through a window of a bedroom occupied by a 30-year-old woman and a man, 39. Neither were injured.

Earlier the same night, shots were fired at two other homes.

"Police believe all three shootings were targeted," a statement from Victorian detectives said.

"Investigators have released CCTV footage from (one) incident that shows a hatchback believed to be involved in the shootings."

