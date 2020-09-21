Woman jailed for toxic drug murder

A NSW woman who killed her partner in Adelaide, poisoning him with a toxic cocktail of drugs including morphine, valium and tramadol, has been jailed for at least 25 years.

Wendie-Sue Dent had denied murdering her de facto husband David Lawrence in December 2015 to claim his $300,000 estate but was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury in April.

The prosecution had alleged Dent, who lived at Dapto in NSW's Illawarra region before her arrest, administered Mr Lawrence a mixture of dangerous medications that had all been prescribed to her.

A post-mortem examination revealed the toxic levels of morphine alone were enough to kill the 62-year-old.

In sentencing on Monday, Justice Tim Stanley said.the 62-year-old had exploited Mr Lawrence's love for her for her own financial benefit.

"Ultimately you killed him for your own financial gain," he said.

The judge said Dent had preyed on his kindness and generosity and had compounded the hurt caused to family by continuing to pursue his money.

The judge imposed the mandatory head sentence of life in jail but set a non-parole period of 25 years.

In sentencing submissions last month, the dead man's family said he was helpful and kind to everyone but paid for that with his life.

"It takes no effort for us to hate you. We will never forgive you, never. You do not deserve that," they told Dent in a victim impact statement read to the court.

"You knew what you were doing. You planned David's death. You murdered him over several days only so you could get his life savings."