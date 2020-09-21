Qld AFL fans cozy up for grand final test

Queensland has just one new coronavirus case as health authorities prepare for a trial run at the Gabba before the AFL grand final.

The latest infection is among a returned traveller while active cases have fallen to 17 overnight.

Health Minister Steven Miles said current cases were clustered in the southern suburbs and around Ipswich.

Just 2708 tests were conducted overnight, "well below the level we'd like to be testing at", Mr Miles said on Monday.

He urged people with symptoms to get tested.

The result comes as about 200 AFL fans have volunteered to act as guinea pigs and sit in close quarters during a Collingwood-Port Adelaide game at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Monday night.

"Tonight, stadiums have agreed to trial increasing the density for a small number of people a the Gabba stadium," chief health officer Jeannette Young said.

Currently, stadiums are at 50 per cent but the plan is to increase capacity to 75 per cent or 30,000 people for the grand final on October 24.

"To suddenly go and increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent without trialling all those processes doesn't make sense," Dr Young said.

She said she was not concerned about the risk of infection as outdoor areas were "much, much safer" than indoor venues.