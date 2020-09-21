National

Stepdad acquitted of murder at retrial

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Younes - AAP

A Sydney man accused of drowning his severely disabled stepson in a bathtub has been found not guilty of murder at his retrial.

Charlie Younes, 45, pleaded not guilty to murdering Steven Copo-Horton, also known as Steven Copo, in October 2013 , a week after he broke up with the teenager's mother.

He said he discovered 18-year-old Steven, who couldn't walk or talk, in the bath about 2am and raised the alarm to those sleeping in the mother's new western Sydney home.

After a six-week trial, a NSW Supreme Court jury was discharged in April after failing to reach a verdict.

Mr Younes then faced a second trial, with the jury on Friday finding him not guilty of murder.

