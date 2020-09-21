National

Whale in croc-infested NT river swims free

By AAP Newswire

A humpback whale swims in the East Alligator River. - AAP

1 of 1

A humpback whale that took a wrong turn into a crocodile-infested Northern Territory river has swum free after more than two weeks in the murky waterway.

It's the first time a humpback has been spotted in Kakadu National Park's remote East Alligator River, with reports placing it 30km inland.

Kakadu National Park manager and zoologist Feach Moyle said the whale managed to navigate its way out of the maze of shallow channels back into Van Diemen Gulf over the weekend.

"It made its way out on the high tides and we're pleased it appeared to be in good condition and not suffering any ill effects," he said in a statement on Monday.

Experts weren't sure why the humpback swam up the muddy tidal river and didn't migrate south to Antarctica for its annual feed.

"It could have been chased up by some big sharks or maybe it was just a wrong turn," NT government scientist Carol Palmer told AAP.

Despite hundreds of saltwater crocodiles calling the river home, the whale remained relatively safe in the waterway.

However, park staff did meet with experts to explore intervention options, such as herding the humpback back to the ocean.

They also mapped the sandbars and channels in preparation for the potential shepherding operation.

The concern was the giant animal risked getting sick once the Top End's wet season rains started dumping fresh water into the waterway.

If it did become unwell it could have become an easy meal for a crocodile.

Marine biologist Jason Fowler initially spotted three whales in the Arnhem Land river on September 2.

It's not clear if the other two left to head south for the summer or were staying under the water when wildlife officers visited the area to monitor them.

Latest articles

Sport

Golf open day

The club’s open day to showcase stage one of our renovations will be held this Sunday, September 6. There will be nine holes of golf for those interested, with a 10am hit-off. This will be followed by lunch and refreshments. The day will also be...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Rams Sporting Globe Comp

It was on to volleyball on Thursday night for the Rams’ Mixed Sporting Globe Competition, held at the Deni Sports Stadium. The footballers have now played basketball, indoor cricket and dodgeball across the first six rounds. Round 7 saw ladder...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Blighty netball report

It was a mixed bag for Blighty’s netballers after taking on Berrigan on their home court in round five of the Picola & District League season on Saturday. The Redeyes managed one win from their three scored games, with the Under 15s victorious...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire