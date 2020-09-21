National

Slow-cycling climate rally in Brisbane CBD

By AAP Newswire

A protester outside the Queensland Parliament on February. - AAP

Heavy delays are expected for traffic heading into Brisbane's CBD as climate change activists stage a protest during peak hour.

Demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion plan to ride bicycles through the city in a slow-moving blockade on Monday.

Kicking off at Kurilpa Park, South Brisbane, at 7.30am the two-hour-long protest is part of a push for Australia to sign on to a binding target of zero net carbon emissions by 2025, overseen by a citizen's assembly.

Rally organisers have told demonstrators to be COVID-19 safe by travelling in small groups of 10, social distancing and donning masks as they cycle towards King George Square.

