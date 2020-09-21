National

Super amnesty uncovers $588m for workers

By AAP Newswire

Assistant Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume during Question Time. - AAP

1 of 1

A superannuation payments amnesty for employers has turned up more than half a billion dollars in unpaid money for workers, prompting the federal government to praise "honest" companies.

Assistant Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume told the Daily Telegraph the amnesty will reunite Australians "with money that is rightfully theirs, making sure every dollars that is owed to workers goes back to them".

She cited Australian Taxation Office data showing about 24,000 employers came forward to disclose they will give back a total of $588 million in unpaid or underpaid superannuation to workers.

This is expected to benefit some 393,000 employees.

"We know that in the past calculating the super guarantee has been very complicated," Senator Hume told the Telegraph on Monday.

"The superannuation amnesty prompted honest businesses to take a look back through their records and check they'd done the right thing by their employees."

The superannuation guarantee amnesty, which ended on September 7, was a one-off opportunity for employers to come forward and declare incorrect payments.

Latest articles

Golf

Herbert finishes top Australian at US Open

Emerging golf star Lucas Herbert has upstaged former world No.1s and major winners Adam Scott and Jason Day to finish top Australian at the US Open in New York.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Wolff takes a detour to US Open lead

Matthew Wolff will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the US Open as Australia’s victory hopes, and that of numerous others, disappeared.

AAP Newswire
Golf

McIlroy fights back at Winged Foot

Rory McIlroy will go into the final round of the US Open six shots off the lead as he bids for his first major title since 2014.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire