Latest Newspoll shows rise for coalition

By AAP Newswire

The federal coalition has taken a two-party preferred lead of 51:49 over Labor in the latest Newspoll.

The poll published in The Australian on Monday shows a two-point rise for the Liberal-Nationals' primary vote, to 43 per cent, compared to Labor's 34 per cent.

It separates the parties from their deadlocked 50:50 two-party preferred standings at the end of August.

Major issues impacting voter sentiment over the past month have included Australia's border closures and economic pressures linked to COVID-19 and, most recently, the government's gas-led energy policy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison maintains a clear margin as 'better PM' - 57 per cent - and in the 'leaders' satisfaction' stakes.

The survey of 2000 people taken from Wednesday to Saturday found 65 per cent were satisfied with Mr Morrison's performance, up one point since August. Dissatisfaction with the prime minister fell by a point to 31 per cent.

More people were dissatisfied than satisfied with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, who recorded 40 per cent and 39 per cent respectively, with both levels moving in the wrong direction for Labor.

The poll shows Labor losing votes to both the coalition and the Greens.

The minor party saw a one-point uptick to 12 per cent since August.

The coalition posted its greatest Newspoll lead over Labor in mid-July at 53:47.

