Lower Vic virus cases ‘cause for optimism’

Melburnians should be optimistic after Victoria recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 case figure since the start of the second wave, the premier says.

The state reported just 14 new infections on Sunday along with a further five deaths, taking its toll to 761 and the national count to 849.

Premier Daniel Andrews declared the result a "cause for great optimism and positivity right across metropolitan Melbourne".

"That is proof positive beyond any question that this strategy is working," he said on Sunday.

It pushed Melbourne's 14-day average down to 36.2, well below the city's target of 50 to lift some virus restrictions later this month.

Mr Andrews said the path towards easing rules would be constantly reviewed, but he's standing by his "safe and steady" approach.

"There's no good opening up too early. There's no good letting our frustrations get the better of us," he said.

"All that will mean is that everything metropolitan Melbourne has given, everything that everyone has done to produce these low, but still not low enough, numbers will count for nothing."

Optimism has risen among Melbourne small businesses, with a survey showing 35 per cent now believe the Victorian economy will be better in one year's time.

That compares with just 17 per cent in August believing the state's economy will improve by then, the Sensis Business Index shows.

More also think the national economy will mend, with 26 per cent saying it will be better in a year compared with 14 per cent last month.

Despite the premier's upbeat tone, frustrations were evident on Sunday as anti-lockdown protests continued in Melbourne.

More than a dozen protesters illegally gathered at Chadstone Shopping Centre and belted out a rendition of John Farnham's You're The Voice before police intervened.

Two people were arrested and six were issued fines hefty fines, adding to Saturday's 16 arrests and 21 fines after up to 100 people rallied in Melbourne's inner beachside suburb of Elwood.