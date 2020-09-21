National

Roger Rogerson’s murder appeal to start

By AAP Newswire

Disgraced former detectives Roger Rogerson and Glen McNamara are due to begin their appeals against their convictions for the cold-blooded execution of a Sydney student and drug dealer.

Rogerson, 79, and McNamara, 60, were jailed for life in 2016 for murdering Jamie Gao in May 2014.

They used the skills and knowledge honed over their years as sworn NSW police officers to gain Mr Gao's trust, the sentencing judge found.

The 20-year-old was lured to a darkened storage shed in the city's south and shot dead, before Rogerson and McNamara attempted to cover their tracks by dumping his body at sea.

As well as imposing life sentences, Justice Geoffrey Bellew jailed them for nine years for stealing 2.78 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of up to $19 million from Mr Gao.

He added that Rogerson's stated disdain for drug dealers was "dripping with hypocrisy".

Although gunshot residue found on Rogerson's clothing pointed to the possibility he was the triggerman, the judge said he couldn't be sure who fired the fatal shots.

NSW Court of Appeal president, Justice Andrew Bell, and Justices Robert Alan Hulme and Robert Beech-Jones are listed to begin the four-day hearing on Monday.

