Roger Rogerson’s murder appeal starts

By AAP Newswire

Roger Rogerson being led to a prison van (file image)

The appeals by disgraced former detectives Roger Rogerson and Glen McNamara have begun over their convictions for the cold-blooded execution of a Sydney student and drug dealer.

Rogerson, 79, and McNamara, 60, were jailed for life in 2016 for murdering Jamie Gao in May 2014.

They also were jailed for stealing 2.78 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of up to $19 million from the 20-year-old student.

Their four-day conviction and sentence appeal began in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday.

Rogerson's legal team called a number of witnesses, whose evidence was made the subject of non-publication orders.

The judge who sentenced them in 2016 found the pair used the skills and knowledge honed over their years as sworn NSW police officers to gain Mr Gao's trust.

He was lured to a darkened storage shed in the city's south and shot dead, before Rogerson and McNamara attempted to cover their tracks by dumping his body at sea.

The prosecutor had contended it didn't matter who pulled the trigger because jurors could convict Rogerson and McNamara of murder on the basis of a joint criminal enterprise.

McNamara testified it was Rogerson who shot Mr Gao over a botched drug deal.

But Rogerson said McNamara told him Mr Gao had pulled a gun on McNamara and had shot himself in the struggle.

The sentencing judge said although gunshot residue found on Rogerson's clothing pointed to the possibility he was the triggerman, he couldn't be sure who fired the fatal shots.

NSW Court of Appeal president, Justice Andrew Bell, and Justices Robert Allan Hulme and Robert Beech-Jones will continue the hearing on Tuesday.

