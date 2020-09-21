National

Vic premier’s office boss to face inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Chris Eccles (file image) - AAP

The head of Premier Daniel Andrews' office will appear before an inquiry into the Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine scheme.

Chris Eccles will give evidence to the inquiry on Monday, after former Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton claimed he was the one who set up the "deal" to use private security guards in the program.

The inquiry has heard security guards caught COVID-19 from returned travellers in hotel quarantine, leading to the state's devastating second wave of coronavirus.

Hundreds of Victorians have since died from the virus, thousands are out of work and millions remain under the nation's toughest lockdown.

Counsel assisting the inquiry Rachel Ellyard said on Friday the question of whose idea it was to use private security "was and remains a vexed one".

"The evidence was, although it was somewhat controversial, that there was a preference on the part of Victoria Police that private security would be the first line of security, with Victoria Police responding as required," she said.

She said it was up to the board of inquiry to determine whether a 24/7 police presence at hotels would have made any difference to the program.

It is the inquiry's final week of public hearings, with Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions secretary Simon Phemister and Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake to appear on Tuesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Jobs Minister Martin Pakula and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville will give evidence on Wednesday.

