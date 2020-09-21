National

Premier’s office boss faces hotels inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Chris Eccles (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's most senior public servant is unsure who made the fateful decision to hire security guards to oversee the state's hotel quarantine program.

Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Chris Eccles was present at the national cabinet meeting on March 27 when the program was announced.

He told Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry on Monday the "enforcement" of the program didn't cross his mind until a meeting of the Victorian Services Board later that day.

The Victorian Services Board consists of all department secretaries and the Victoria Police chief commissioner, which was then Graham Ashton.

Notes from the meeting were shown to the inquiry.

Next to Mr Ashton's name, the notes read: "ADF will be assisting in spot-checking processes ... we're trying to keep the ADF presence back of house - to prevent the ADF presence obvious to the community etc."

"Police wont (sic) guard but will be doing the checks?"

Mr Ashton said the "challenge will be static presence over a long period of time - will end up with some private contractor or else the ADF ideally".

"I assume a private contractor," Mr Eccles replied, according to the notes.

Mr Eccles told the inquiry he couldn't recall the discussion.

When he appeared at the inquiry last week, Mr Ashton claimed Mr Eccles was the one who set up the "deal" to use private security guards in the program, citing a number of texts.

In his statement to the inquiry, Mr Eccles said he did not have a copy of Mr Ashton's text.

"I do not now recall what, if anything, I did in response to that text message," he said.

"No decision was made by me nor, as far as I am aware, any other person within DPC, to engage private security for use in the Hotel Quarantine Program."

More than 30 security guards caught COVID-19 from returned travellers while working in the hotels in mid-May and June, sparking Victoria's deadly second wave.

Counsel assisting the inquiry Rachel Ellyard said a number of witnesses have not been able to state when the decision was made to hire private security guards, and by who.

"The decision to engage private security ended up employing thousands of people and costing tens of millions of dollars. Shouldn't we be able to say who made it, as a matter of proper governance?" she asked Mr Eccles.

Mr Eccles said Ms Ellyard raised an interesting question about collective decision-making.

"If there's been a failure of acknowledgment, jointly and separately, around the decision of the collective then I think that's a fault or a flaw of the design," he said.

Mr Eccles was also asked why he did not pass on an offer for Australian Defence Force support for the program.

In an April 8 email, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens told Mr Eccles the NSW government had received help with its quarantine hotels from the ADF.

"The Commonwealth would be willing to assist Victoria in a similar way if you wanted to reconsider your model," Mr Gaetjens wrote.

"Thanks Phil," Mr Eccles responded.

Mr Eccles told the inquiry he could not remember if he passed on the email.

"My records don't reveal that I forwarded the email," he said.

"I'm not saying that I didn't, I'm saying that I'm not aware that I did or I didn't."

It is the inquiry's final week of public hearings, with Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions secretary Simon Phemister and Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake will appear on Tuesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Jobs Minister Martin Pakula and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville will give evidence on Wednesday.

Latest articles

Sport

Multi winner Geoff Duryea

Corowa horse trainer and former jockey Geoff Duryea has trained and ridden more winners than he can remember but a race he finished midfield rates as special. “A highlight was when I rode in the Melbourne Cup, in 1973 on Red Hope,” the...

Robert Muir
Sport

Corowa Golf Club results

Corowa GC Medley – Sunday, September 6. Winner with 41 pts: Dylan Hanley. Ball Rundown: Herbie Griffin, Gary Chappell 39 pts, Sue Patton and Doug Ward 35 pts. Pro Shop Medley – Tuesday, September 8. Winner with a magnificent 44 pts was Don...

Corowa Free Press
Sport

Welcome to Royal Wahgunyah

Border closure restrictions on Victorians being able to play golf in NSW has led to an enterprising golfer from Wahgunyah to create his own golf range. Situated on the old railway land, The Royal Wahgunyah range is steeped in rich history.

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire