National

Big jobs plan in Vic budget: premier

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's budget will include "exciting" and "targeted" policies amid optimism its labour market can rebound by Christmas and provided its second COVID-19 wave is contained, Premier Daniel Andrews says.

Mr Andrews says the strength of the Victorian budget will be used to protect household budgets and support jobs.

Though no date has been announced for delivery of the financial blueprint, he said Victoria would take advantage of the historically low cost of borrowing to repair the unprecedented damage of COVID-19.

"The cost of borrowing is but a fraction of the cost of long-term unemployment in human terms and in financial terms," Mr Andrews said on Sunday.

"So we'll have some very big, exciting, targeted, tailored and innovative policies to announce and very significant investment decisions to announce as part of a jobs plan in our forthcoming budget."

But Mr Andrews has remained tight-lipped about how much of the near $25 billion the Victorian government has been authorised to borrow over the next two years will be drawn on.

The premier said the date to hand down the 2020/21 budget is yet to be finalised and details on borrowings would be revealed at that time.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien rejected suggestions Victoria would bounce back from the impact of the second coronavirus wave.

"We've been dealt a blow that no other state in the country has been dealt," he said.

"This is going to cost a lot of people a lot of jobs in a lot of businesses for a long time."

Latest articles

AFL

Hawthorn thrash Gold Coast in AFL

Retiring stalwart Paul Puopolo kicked three goals as Hawthorn trounced Gold Coast by 51 points in Sunday’s AFL game at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Demons condemn AFL players’ poor behaviour

Melbourne pair Christian Petracca and Jayden Hunt have apologised for their inappropriate actions during Saturday’s AFL win over Essendon.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL investigates potential breach by Demon

Melbourne’s Harley Bennell is being investigated by the AFL for a possible breach of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire