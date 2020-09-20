National

Vine project to boost wine industry

By AAP Newswire

Barossa Valley grapevines - AAP

1 of 1

A $2 million seed bank project to future-proof the Australian wine industry will be developed in South Australia's Barossa Valley.

Yalumba Family Winemakers have won a grant from the state government's $12 million regional growth fund to deliver the project, which will provide high-quality and disease-free vine material that can been accessed by other grape producers.

Chief viticulturist Robin Nettelbeck said the company would establish an extensive and intensively managed high-health grapevine collection and a large-scale grapevine nursery.

"This project will establish the highest health and most genetically diverse commercial collection of grapevine material in Australia, while establishing the most hygienic and productive field nursery site to propagate best performing vines for the Australian viticultural industry," Mr Nettelbeck said.

"Australia and in particular South Australia has some of the oldest vines in the world and during last summer's bushfires, it was devastating to see how quickly some of these were destroyed.

"Our project can effectively act as a seed bank and contribute to the future-proofing of the $45 billion Australian wine industry and provide valuable support to the growing domestic table grape industry."

Primary Industries Minister David Basham said the vine project was among 16 to get money from the regional growth fund that would create up to 1000 jobs.

"This has been a tough year for South Australians and our regions have been hit particularly hard firstly with drought, then bushfires and now the coronavirus pandemic," Mr Basham said.

"Our regions are a key driver for the South Australian economy and this will provide a much-needed shot in the arm to help business bounce back as quickly as possible."

Latest articles

News

10-year aerodrome hangar leases

Nine Shepparton Aerodrome hangar operators will receive a 10-year extension to their leases and the option to extend by another 10 years. The contracts started in July this year but were formally accepted by council at the ordinary meeting on...

James Bennett
News

Foul odour wafts as works get under way

North Shepparton residents may notice a foul odour wafting through their area. Significant improvement works are taking place at Goulburn Valley Water’s Shepparton Wastewater Management Facility located to the north of Shepparton, and in...

Morgan Dyer
News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire