Vic live music to get grants to play on

More than 100 live music venues across Victoria will share in $13 million in grants to help support on-stage and backstage jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Creative Industries Minister Martin Foley said the grants would support venues that had closed to help stop the spread of the virus to cover urgent overheads and to put COVID -19 safe measures in place.

They will also assist venues to reopen and host events when it is safe to do so, providing employment for artists, promoters, technicians and other workers.

"Our music scene is much loved across the state and envied the world over," Mr Foley said on Sunday.

"This support will protect our grassroots venues, save jobs and music businesses, and keep local music playing well beyond this pandemic."

Among the venues to share in the funds are the Northcote Social Club, Queenscliff's Blues Train, the Westernport Hotel in San Remo, Castlemaine's Theatre Royal and Loop in Melbourne's CBD.

The Grace Darling in Collingwood, Richmond's Corner Hotel, the Night Heron in Footscray, the Hotel Warrnambool and the Wool Exchange in Geelong will also get help.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the government did not want to "lose" the state's live music scene.

"We'll continue to support our venues, our musicians and the many workers who bring this $1.7 billion industry to life," he said.