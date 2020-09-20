National

Perth uni key to city revitalisation plan

By AAP Newswire

More than half a billion dollars will be spent on a new West Australian university campus in the heart of Perth.

Edith Cowan University's Creative Industries, Business and Technology Campus will cost $695 million in federal and state funds and is expected to attract thousands of students and staff into the city centre.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the project will be a game-changing investment for the city.

"This is a JobMaker investment which will generate employment for thousands of hard-working West Australians; it will boost those businesses that are already in the CBD and it will drive new businesses to open," Mr Morrison said in a statement.

In return, the state government will take full ownership of the university.

The campus will combine ECU's renowned WA Academy of Performing Arts with schools of business, law and an advanced technology and cyber crime centre.

WAAPA's alumni include star Hugh Jackman, Lisa McCune and Tim Minchin.

It's hoped the campus will attract 9200 students by 2025 and more than 11,000 by 2034, as well as thousands more theatre-loving tourists to its stage productions.

The development will create 3000 jobs during its construction phase with 380 ongoing positions, and generate $1.5 billion in economic stimulus.

Premier Mark McGowan said the investment will take advantage of the state's low coronavirus cases.

"Our strong response to COVID-19 means there is no better place to be in the world than WA, and the new campus will attract both domestic and international students when our borders are safe to re-open."

The WA government will contribute $150 million in grants and the land for the project with the Commonwealth pitching in a further $245 million.

