Hiker found safe and well on Fraser Island

By AAP Newswire

73-year-old missing hiker Madeleine Nowak - AAP

An elderly hiker who spent three nights in the wilderness on Queensland's Fraser Island has been found safe and well.

Madeleine Nowak, 73, was reported missing Thursday after she became separated from a tour group on the island's Great Walk.

A land, air and sea search and rescue commenced on Thursday evening and continued throughout Friday and Saturday.

Police confirmed she was found shortly before 8am on Sunday.

Ms Nowak, who has previous trail walking experience, is understood to be in good spirits despite her ordeal.

