Victoria cases on track for ‘covid normal’

Victoria has recorded just 14 new coronavirus cases and a further five deaths as health authorities say the state heads towards "COVID-19 normal".

The fatalities take the Victorian toll to 762 and the national count to 849.

It takes Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day new case rate down to 36.2, well below the state's target of 50.

The figures come after police on horseback chased off a group of 100 anti-lockdown protesters rallying in the beachside suburb of Elwood on Saturday.

Officers made 16 arrests and handed out 21 fines for breaching health directions.

News footage showed protesters telling police they had no right to touch them and they weren't doing anything wrong.

AAP photographers on scene said the demonstration was "chaotic" and involved "a lot of running and not much protesting".

Despite police efforts to persuade anti-lockdown campaigners not to protest in person, the rallies are becoming a weekly occurrence, with more expected on Sunday.

A Victoria Police statement on Saturday showed patience was wearing thin, saying "the behaviour of these selfish few who choose to blatantly ignore the directions will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, the premier has said retired police officers could be recalled to help conduct household checks.

The next step on Melbourne's roadmap out of lockdown is from September 28 when some on-site work will return, child care will reopen and some school students will be allowed back into the classroom.

People will be able to meet outdoors for up to two hours with members of one other household, though the five-kilometre travel limit will remain.

The state's health chief Brett Sutton said on Saturday the five-household cluster of 34 cases in the city's southeast was "under control", with no new cases linked to the cluster on Saturday.

Contact tracers have acted quickly to contain the outbreak, with government officials speaking with community leaders and members.