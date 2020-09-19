National

Search for WA toddler continues into night

By AAP Newswire

missing 3-year-old James - AAP

1 of 1

A desperate search for a three-year-old West Australian boy who wandered off in thick bushland will continue through the night, as his devastated family waits for news.

The boy, who police have identified as James, was wearing white Spider-Man pyjamas and gumboots while playing at the back of the house with his dogs as his mother fed her younger child inside.

Afterwards, she went to check on her toddler but he was gone.

The mother called police and they have been searching for him all day.

The family live in Yallingup, a tourist area in southwest WA surrounded by thick bush and few roads, making the search challenging.

WA Police Inspector Martin Voyez said the weather had been "appalling" with heavy rain and hail.

"Nonetheless, police and others will work through the evening and into the night until we find (him)," he said.

Police are searching on foot, by air, by horseback and with sniffer dogs. State Emergency Service volunteers are also involved.

"When you have very young children missing, it's likely they will venture so far before they either get tired or scared and then just lie down and wait," the inspector said.

Searchers started looking in a 300-metre ring around the home, and will keep expanding.

He said James' family were very upset and police were offering them as much support as possible.

James was not prone to wandering away however police do not believe there has been any foul play, he said.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to stay with him and call triple-zero.

Latest articles

National

Search for WA toddler continues into night

A three-year-old boy wearing Spider-Man pyjamas has not been seen since Saturday morning, prompting a major search operation in WA’s southwest.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus cases drop, flight caps set to lift

There is hope as Australia fights the coronavirus pandemic, with caps on international arrival set to lift and Victoria’s daily infections trending down.

AAP Newswire
National

Wharfies end Sydney port industrial action

Maritime workers at Sydney’s Port Botany and shipping company DP World have reached a truce in their industrial dispute and will return to negotiations.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire