National

Missing toddler found alive in WA bush

By AAP Newswire

missing 3-year-old James - AAP

1 of 1

The desperate search for a three-year-old West Australian boy who wandered off in thick bushland has ended in relief, after a family member found the boy.

The boy, James, went missing in in remote tourist area of Yallingup about 7.30am on Saturday.

"Given the time he has spent exposed to the rough terrain and poor weather conditions, arrangements will be made for him to have a medical check-up as a precaution," WA Police said in a statement.

The boy's mother raised the alarm after she went to the back of the house to look for him. She had been feeding her younger child inside and James had been playing with his dogs.

The boy's southwest WA home is surrounded by dense bush and few roads.

Heavy rain and hail made the search operation very challenging, WA Police Inspector Martin Voyez said.

Police searched on foot, by air, on horseback and with sniffer dogs all day, assisted by the State Emergency Service and local residents.

Latest articles

News

Virtual fun for the school holidays

Are you ready to log on to Mitchell Shire’s jam-packed school holiday program at the online library activity hub this September school holidays? While 2020 has been like no other year, council decided to bring the fun to each and every household...

David Rak
News

Commercial quantity of drugs found in Seymour

Drug bust in Seymour Police found a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Seymour on September 15. At about 8.20 am Seymour police intercepted a vehicle on Wallis St. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed they were in...

David Rak
News

Local law changes for Strathbogie Shire

Strathbogie Shire Council last night adopted a new local law that shows how working with the community means better decisions for our municipality. A total of 66 submissions were received on council’s Draft Community Local Law No. 2, more than 20...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire