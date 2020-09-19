National

Police scatter anti-lockdown protesters

By AAP Newswire

Anti lockdown protesters march along Elwood Beach - AAP

1 of 1

Anti-lockdown protesters have clashed with police in Melbourne's inner beachside area in a chaotic, scattered rally.

About 50 to 100 demonstrators started at the State Library but cancelled their action and moved to Elsternwick Park where they were chased by police on horseback, AAP photographers reported.

Some ended up marching along Elwood Beach in a loose formation before they were again dispersed by police resulting in several arrests on Ormond Esplanade.

Throughout the disjointed protest there was shouting about Premier Daniel Andrews and coronavirus restrictions.

There was "a lot of running and not much protesting" one photographer said.

Another described the exercise as "chaotic".

Some protesters continued to scatter through backstreets, even jumping fences into private property.

One arrested by police was filmed by Nine News telling officers: "Wake up, I know you already know this is wrong."

