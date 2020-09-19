National

Vic man loses licence over drunken rampage

By AAP Newswire

a damaged pergola, of a cafe in Scott Street, Bordertown SA - AAP

1 of 1

An alleged drunk driver spotted speeding off by police after crashing into a shop front has been found nearly seven hours later asleep in his car in the middle of a paddock, this time having taken out a fence.

The 25-year-old Victorian came to the attention of patrol officers in South Australia's Bordertown after they heard someone doing burnouts and then a loud crash about 11.30pm on Friday.

They followed the noise and spotted a damaged pergola on a cafe in Scott Street along with a silver car being driven erratically.

The officers declined to pursue the vehicle but shortly before 6am responded to reports a car had crashed into a paddock fence on nearby Tatiara Terrace.

They found the driver, from Kaniva, Victoria, asleep in the back seat.

He allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading more than double the legal limit and has also been charged with several other offences including breaching cross border community restrictions.

The man has had his licence suspended for six months and car impounded for 28 days.

He will face Bordertown Magistrates Court on October 29.

Latest articles

News

Lucky escape

The community is rallying to support Cory and Kirsty Thomas after fire ravaged their Deniliquin home early Wednesday morning. Two appeals have been launched to support the couple, who were thankfully able to escape their burning home of four years...

Zoe McMaugh
News

Couple escape burning home

Two occupants of a Crispe St home in east Deniliquin have escaped unharmed from their burning home, along with their dogs. While the home has not been completely destroyed, the occupants say there is significant damage. Crispe St is closed between...

Zoe McMaugh
News

Leaders to learn online

The annual Rice Industry Leadership Program will be hosted online this year. As part of the program, the Ricegrowers Association of Australia will offer a series of online professional development workshops focused on ‘‘upskilling the next...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire