National

Police hunt attacker in fatal Vic stabbing

By AAP Newswire

police tape at a crime scene in South Yarra - AAP

1 of 1

A manhunt is underway in Melbourne after a man was stabbed to death on a street corner.

Homicide detectives believe two men were fighting on the corner of Essex and Malvern roads at South Yarra about 11pm on Friday, when one was stabbed repeatedly in the upper body.

The man, aged in his 40s, was rushed to hospital but later died.

His attacker fled the scene.

A nearby housing complex has been cordoned off with specialist officers at the scene.

Meanwhile, a man is in custody following an earlier alleged stabbing in the city's southeast, at Frankston.

Emergency services were called to Petrie Street about 12.05am where they found a 35-year-old man with a laceration to his neck.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police attended a nearby address and arrested a 38-year-old man who was assisting officers with their inquiries.

Investigators believe the two men are known to each other.

Latest articles

News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball
News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire